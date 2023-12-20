NEPRA Approves Rs. 1.15 Per Unit Increase in Electricity Tariff

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has approved an increase of Rs. 1.15 per unit on requests filed by XWDISCOs for periodic adjustment in tariff for the first quarter of FY2023-24.

According to the regulator, it has allowed a positive adjustment of Rs. 22.297 billion on account of variation in capacity charges, variable O&M, additional recovery on Incremental sales, use of system charges, market operator fee and FCA impact on T&D losses for the first quarter of FY2023-24.

The amount will be recovered from consumers of XWDISCOs in a period of 03 months i.e. January to March 2024.

The regulator further said that it has decided to allow the application of instant quarterly adjustments on the consumers of K-Electric as well, with the same applicability period. Accordingly, the instant quarterly adjustment of Rs. 1.15 per unit shall also be charged from the consumers of K-Electric, to be recovered in a period of 03 months i.e. January to March 2024.

It is pertinent to mention here that XWDISCOs have also seeked approval from the regulator to levy an extra Rs. 4.66 per unit on consumers for January 2024 in terms of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for November 2023.