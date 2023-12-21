Attock Refinery Resumes Normal Operations After Brief Hiatus

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 21, 2023 | 2:11 pm

Attock Refinery Limited (PSX: ATRL) has resumed normal operations a little over a week after it closed two of its crude distillation units due to low demand.

“After improvement in upliftment of stocks of Premier Motor Gasoline (PMG) & High-Speed Diesel (HSD) by Oil Marketing Companies, the Company has resumed its normal operations,” ATRL informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Thursday.

This comes after ATRL recently asked the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority and Energy Division to direct OMCs to uplift and prioritize its local product over imports or other sources in the supply envelope so that the refinery could operate at peak throughput.

ATRL is a subsidiary of The Attock Oil Company Limited, England, and its ultimate parent is Coral Holding Limited (a private limited company incorporated in Malta).

>