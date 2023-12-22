Govt Announces Date for Hajj Balloting

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has announced the date for the draw for the regular Hajj scheme.

According to a spokesperson for the ministry, Muhammad Umar Butt, the draw will be held on Thursday next week. Additionally, the ministry has decided against extending the applications deadline, which means today was the last date for submission.

However, the deadline for submitting applications under the sponsorship scheme has been extended until the 31st of this month. The spokesperson stated that the decision was taken upon the request of overseas Pakistanis.

Earlier, sources had claimed that due to a disappointing response, the ministry decided to extend the deadline for submitting applications under the sponsorship scheme. The sources added that just over 3,000 individuals have submitted applications so far.

Regarding the application under the regular Hajj scheme, Muhammad Umar Butt said that more than 66,000 individuals have applied so far. On the other hand, the Saudi Aviation has also set a deadline for airlines to submit the Hajj flight schedule.

All the airlines have been informed that they must submit their flight schedules by January 2, 2024.