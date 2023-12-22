Govt Removes Power Secretary Rashid Mahmood Langrial

By ProPK Staff | Published Dec 22, 2023 | 11:13 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The federal government has removed Power Secretary Rashid Mahmood Langrial with immediate effect.

Asad Rehman Gilani, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Power Division with immediate effect, according to an official notification shared by the Establishment Division on Thursday.

ALSO READ

The notification stated, “Asad Rehman Gilani, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Industries and Production Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Power Division, with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Meanwhile, Langrial has been transferred and appointed as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Industries and Production Division.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Yumna Zaidi Goes Viral With an Infectious ‘Shendi’ Dance at a Wedding
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>