Govt Removes Power Secretary Rashid Mahmood Langrial

The federal government has removed Power Secretary Rashid Mahmood Langrial with immediate effect.

Asad Rehman Gilani, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, has been posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Power Division with immediate effect, according to an official notification shared by the Establishment Division on Thursday.

The notification stated, “Asad Rehman Gilani, a BS-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge), Industries and Production Division, is transferred and posted as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Power Division, with immediate effect and until further orders”.

Meanwhile, Langrial has been transferred and appointed as Additional Secretary (Incharge) Industries and Production Division.