PU on the Verge of Shut Down Due to Teacher Boycott

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 22, 2023 | 6:06 pm

Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) has threatened to boycott classes over non-payment of salaries to the teaching staff.

Talking to a media outlet, an official of PUTA stated that Class III and Class IV employees have been on strike for the last couple of months due to unpaid salaries. He added that out of concerns for their students, the teaching staff did not participate in the protest.

However, they can no longer ignore the pressing challenges and are compelled to take a stand. Furthermore, the official blamed the former vice-chancellor, Dr. Muhammad Idrees, for the current financial situation of the university, describing it as unprecedented in the 70-year history of the institution.

In a statement, PUTA has demanded that immediate measures should be taken to ensure salary payments within the next 24 hours. Moreover, it has also threatened to stage a sit-in outside the Governor’s House if their demands are not swiftly met.

It should be noted that public sector universities of the province have been grappling with financial crisis for a long time now.

Arsalan Khattak

lens

