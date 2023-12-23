Australia Launches Long-Term Plan to Create More Opportunities for South Asians

Cricket Australia (CA) has launched its four-year multicultural program to create more opportunities in the field of cricket for South Asian communities.

According to the plan, 70,000 players from South Asian communities are part of the Australian cricket structure, and the goal is to increase this number to 100,000.

Research indicates that South Asian players make up 18% of the Australian cricket pathway group program.

At the elite level (first-class, state cricket, Big Bash, and Women’s BBL teams), individuals with a South Asian background constitute 4.2%.

Similarly, 100,000 South Asian Australians attend cricket matches in stadiums. Cricket Australia, through its Multicultural Action Plan, aims to increase this number to 200,000.

Meanwhile, Cricket Australia will also launch its Multicultural Ambassador Program for the first time, while strategizing to bring more South Asian coaches, umpires, volunteers in clubs, media, and mentors into the Australian cricket structure.