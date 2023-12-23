LG’s New Gaming Monitor Can Switch Between 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz Modes

LG has recently announced its latest lineup of UltraGear OLED gaming monitors, set to be featured at CES 2024. The highlight of this range is the innovative 32GS95UE, a 32-inch monitor that introduces a unique feature known as Dual-Hz.

The 32GS95UE’s Dual-Hz technology enables the monitor to toggle between two distinct modes. In its first mode, the display operates at its native 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) with a maximum refresh rate of 240Hz. The second mode allows the monitor to run at a lower FullHD resolution (1920 x 1080), but at an impressive 480Hz refresh rate, maximizing the panel’s capabilities.

Users can effortlessly switch between these modes using either a designated hotkey or the joystick located on the monitor. This flexibility means the system will recognize the display as either a 4K 240Hz or a 1080p 480Hz monitor and adjust the scaling accordingly. While it appears that the panel’s 480Hz capability is artificially restricted to the FullHD resolution and not available at 4K, this limitation aligns with the constraints of current display standards.

With a remarkable DCI-P3 coverage of 98.5%, swift 0.03ms GtG response times, and support for DisplayHDR True Black 400, it promises vibrant visuals and responsive performance. Additionally, the monitor includes dual HDMI 2.1 ports, ensuring compatibility with the latest devices. However, it’s worth noting that the single DisplayPort is rated at 1.4, not the newer DisplayPort 2.1, requiring the use of Display Stream Compression (DSC) to fully utilize the panel’s resolution and refresh rates.

One standout feature of the 32GS95UE is its integrated speaker system, boasting dual woofers. These speakers are uniquely positioned behind the OLED panel, utilizing the front surface to deliver sound, a technology LG refers to as Pixel Sound. Moreover, the monitor supports DTS Virtual:X through its speakers and offers a built-in headphone jack for versatile audio options.

In addition to the 32GS95UE, LG has introduced five other OLED monitors to cater to diverse preferences. Among these are the 34-inch and 39-inch models, 34GS95QE and 39GS95QE, featuring curved 3440 x 1440 panels with a high 240Hz refresh rate and an immersive 800R curvature. These monitors share similar connectivity options with the 32GS95UE.

Furthermore, LG presents the 45GS95QE and the 45GS96QB, both 45-inch 3440 x 1440 curved OLED monitors. The primary distinction between these models is that the 45GS96QB includes built-in speakers and supports USB-C 65W charging. Lastly, there’s the 27GS95QE, featuring a 27-inch 2560 x 1440 flat panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and similar feature offerings as the other models.

Details regarding pricing and availability for these monitors will be disclosed during or after CES.