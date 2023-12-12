Asus Confirms January Launch Date for ROG Phone 8

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) for 2024 will be home to many tech announcements as always and Asus will be one of the many OEMs to take the spotlight. The Taiwanese brand has confirmed that it’s planning to launch the ROG Phone 8 series and more at CES 2024.

Following the recent teaser for the Asus ROG Phone 8, there is a strong indication that the launch will take place at the upcoming event on January 8. Additionally, the brand may introduce new gaming laptops and monitors during the same event. A prior teaser has already confirmed that the unveiling on January 8 will include the ROG Zephyrus G14 gaming laptop among the showcased hardware.

As for the ROG Phone 8, both the standard model and the ROG Phone 8 Pro were recently identified on Geekbench. These smartphones will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by a redesigned back. This redesigned rear panel can be seen in a recent teaser image.

The Geekbench listing also disclosed that the base model will have 16 GB of RAM, while the Pro variant will boast 24 GB of RAM. While both phones will feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the Pro model is expected to come with a slightly overclocked variant of the flagship SoC.

Anticipated as the third variant, the ROG Phone 8 Ultimate is also expected to feature an overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and an impressive 24 GB of RAM. More information about these devices is anticipated in the coming days. Meanwhile, it’s noteworthy that the Red Magic 9 series emerges as the primary competitor to the ROG Phone, especially with the exit of the Lenovo Legion Phone from the gaming phone landscape.

There has been no word on the Xiaomi Black Shark 6 either.