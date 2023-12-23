Majid Al Futtaim Expands its Investment in Pakistan to Rs. 14 Billion With Two New Carrefour Supermarkets

Majid Al Futtaim, which owns the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in Pakistan, announced the inauguration of two new Carrefour supermarkets in Lahore, as part of Majid Al Futtaim’s vision to expand its investment and retail footprint. With this expansion, Majid Al Futtaim’s current investment in Pakistan is set to grow to 14 billion Rupees, bringing the total number of stores in the country to 13.

Strategically located in DHA Phase 7 (Sector T) and DHA Phase 11 (DHA-Rahbar, Block 2M), the stores are redefining the shopping experience for customers in their respective areas, addressing customer needs for grocery and daily essentials, surpassing traditional supermarket offerings.

Featuring a bakery and deli, the stores boast an expanded assortment of delectable food options with diverse flavors and an onsite cafe. The stores also feature a dedicated fresh butchery section adhering to international quality standards. Notably, the new stores offer Myli products, an exclusive health and beauty concept by Majid Al Futtaim.

Myli’s diverse range spans cosmetics, fragrances, hair care, and skincare essentials, meeting the country’s increasing demand for premium yet affordable personal care items. Moreover, both locations provide a convenient in-store pharmacy, contributing to the health and wellness of the community and establishing these stores as a one-stop destination for daily essentials.

During the inauguration, the Country Manager of Carrefour Pakistan at Majid Al Futtaim – Retail Umer Lodhi stated:

We are thrilled to announce the opening of two new Carrefour supermarkets in Lahore, reaffirming our dedication to delivering exceptional shopping experiences while supporting local businesses. This expansion reflects our commitment at Majid Al Futtaim to prioritizing customer convenience, fostering strong partnerships with local enterprises, and contributing to the prosperity of the national economy.

The stores are committed to promoting local brands, with 85 percent of the wide selection of products sourced from locally owned businesses.

He added:

This expansion will generate approximately 150 new job opportunities for the local community, further bolstering employment prospects in the country.

Carrefour Pakistan remains dedicated to expanding its investment portfolio, fostering job creation, and paving the way for local businesses to flourish.