FBR Customs to Observe Extended Working Hours This Month

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced that the Model Customs Collectorates (MCCs) will remain open on December 30-31, 2023, and shall observe extended working hours till 10 PM for optimum collection of duty/taxes on these dates.

The FBR has issued instructions to the Chief Collectors of Customs for extended working hours on December 30-31.

According to the FBR’s instructions, the Chief Collectors of Customs are requested to establish liaison with the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) and authorized branches of the National Bank of Pakistan to ensure the transfer of the duties/taxes collected by these branches to the SBP on the same date to account in collection for December 2023.