Ecommerce Summit 2023: A Resounding Success, Making History for Ecommerce in Pakistan

The Ecommerce Summit 2023, organized by Deployers and Ginkgo Retail, surpassed all expectations, emerging as a monumental success in the history of ecommerce in Pakistan. The event, graced by the honorable Governor of Punjab, Mr. Baligh ur Rehman, was a pulsating display of energy, innovation, and collaboration.

Diverse Participation from Key Stakeholders

The summit brought together all the key stakeholders in the Pakistan ecosystem, creating an unparalleled platform for networking, knowledge exchange, and business development. Notable participants included prominent banking partners such as Faysal Bank, HBL Bank, Bank Alfalah, and leading fintech companies like Contigres, Gtech, and Asaan Retail. The event was also supported by technology partners such as Ticket Wala, App Ginie, Gtech, Growex, UMS Bridge, and Asaan Retail, further emphasizing the comprehensive representation of the ecommerce landscape.

Strategic Alliances with Industry Leaders

The Ecommerce Summit 2023 forged strategic alliances with renowned agency partners, including Meta Facebook, Adex 360, Conatural, eTrainings, LWE, Ozeefy, Shuttle Pro, Cape Diem, Hivemetrics, Beyond East, and Logistic Partners such as TCS, Trax, Leopards, and Arfa Kareem. Additionally, real estate partners Al Jalil Developers, Lahore Entertainment City, and The Vertical played a vital role in shaping the success of the event.

Thriving Crowd and Industry Gurus

The summit witnessed an overwhelming and diverse crowd, with industry luminaries and freelancing gurus such as Muhammad Amir Iqbal, Rhena Allahwala, Saqib Azhar, and many others. Their presence added immeasurable value, fostering insightful discussions and knowledge sharing.

Celebrating Success and Innovation

The Ecommerce Summit 2023 celebrated success, innovation, and the collaborative spirit that defines the ecommerce landscape in Pakistan. Attendees had the opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technologies, explore new business opportunities, and gain insights from industry leaders.

Acknowledging Partners and Sponsors

The success of the summit would not have been possible without the unwavering support of our partners and sponsors. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all the organizations that contributed to this historic event, including Faysal Bank, HBL Bank, Bank Alfalah, Contigres, Gtech, Asaan Retail, Meta Facebook, Adex 360, Conatural, eTrainings, LWE, Ozeefy, Shuttle Pro, Cape Diem, Hivemetrics, Beyond East, TCS, Trax, Leopards, Arfa Kareem, Al Jalil Developers, Lahore Entertainment City, and The Vertical, among many others.

Networking Dinner by The Vertical

Followed by the Event, a lavish dinner was arranged by The Vertical CEO Muteeb Siddiqi, where all C level company’s members were gathered and did a great networking and opened new ways of partnerships.

Looking Ahead to the Future

The Ecommerce Summit 2023 has set the stage for a dynamic and thriving ecommerce landscape in Pakistan. As we look ahead to the future, we are confident that the collaborations and innovations sparked at this event will propel the industry to new heights.

The main brain behind this event was Mr Omer Mubeen, CEO Dpeloyers, Mr Obaid Arshad CEO Ginkgo, Mr Haider Ahmed Qazi and Mr Sajid Riaz. Upon this successful event, many more are yet to come as per their announcement.