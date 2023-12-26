Fans Anguished Over More Dropped Catches Against Australia in 2nd Test

Pakistan men’s cricket team is not known for their fielding brilliance and they have provided some of the most comical moments in the world of cricket over the years.

David Warner gets a life on two! Shaheen Afridi gets the ball swinging and Abdullah Shafique puts it down at first slip #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/EJc4AptxJk — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 25, 2023

Early on, on the first day of the Boxing Day Test match between Australia and Pakistan, Abdullah Shafique dropped David Warner’s catch at first slip when he was batting at 2 runs. Fortunately, part-time spinner Agha Salman got his wicket at 38 runs, or else he could’ve gone on to make a century like the previous match.

ALSO READ Usman Khawaja’s Latest Move Against ICC Wins More Hearts

Right on the stroke of lunch and it's Agha Salman who gets the breakthrough for Pakistan! #PlayOfTheDay | @Nrmainsurance | #AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/OjoYYJrLut — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

Pakistan’s ex-captain, Babar Azam, took a sharp reflexive catch at first slip to send Warner home. Warner was trying to be flashy and score quick runs, which resulted in his dismissal.

Azam then dropped a difficult chance from Aussie top-order batter, Steven Smith, in the cover region. Azam tried to grab the ball with one hand and couldn’t be successful after diving towards his right side.

ALSO READ Real Reason Why PTV Sports is Not Broadcasting Pakistan Vs. Australia Test

On one hand, Pakistan dropped a few chances, but on the other side, they held onto some difficult catches. Agha Salman was one of the better catchers today, as he held onto Usman Khawaja’s catch to send him back to the dressing room.

Shan Masood, Test captain, dropped a difficult catch at second slip in the last over before stumps. Travis Head was batting on 8 when the chance arrived.

Its been the same old story in the second Test as well and fans are understandably not very happy about it. Social media platforms especially X, previously Twitter, is flooded with messages of disappointment from the fans who want the fielders to do better, especially against quality oppositions like Australia.