Huawei Nova 12 Arrives With 100W Charging and 120Hz OLED

Huawei’s Nova 12 series has just become official in China. While we have just covered the Nova 12 Pro and Ultra in a separate article, the vanilla Nova 12 will be discussed here along with all its details.

The Huawei Nova 12 showcases a sizeable 6.7-inch flat OLED screen with 1080p resolution (2412 x 1080) and a 120Hz refresh rate. Inside, this mid-range device is powered by the Kirin 8000 SoC, which in this model is limited to 4G connectivity. It comes with up to 512 GB of internal storage. A substantial 4,600 mAh battery supplies the power, supporting a notable 100W wired fast charging capability.

On the back, the phone features a triple camera array, including a 50MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a macro sensor. Unlike the Pro and Ultra models, the base version has a fixed f/1.9 aperture and does not include the variable aperture feature. The front of the device is adorned with a 60MP ultra wide-angle selfie camera.

Available in a variety of colors like Blue, Gray, and Black, the base Nova 12 is offered in two storage configurations: 256 GB and 512 GB. The pricing for the Nova 12 begins at $420 for the 256 GB model, escalating to $560 for the 512 GB variant.

Huawei Nova 12 Specifications