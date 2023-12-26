K-Electric Announces Load-Shedding Schedule for Several Areas

By Arsalan Khattak | Published Dec 26, 2023 | 12:47 pm

A large number of areas in Pakistan’s largest city Karachi will be without electricity, according to an announcement by Karachi Electric (KE).

In its statement, KE announced that various areas of the metropolis will experience hours-long power outages due to “critical maintenance activity”.

It further added that the localities that get their electricity from the Orangi Town, Gadap, Airport II, and Queens Road grid stations will be affected.

Power supply will remain suspended from these grid stations. From 9:30 am to 2 pm for Orangi Town, 9 am to 6 pm for Gadap, 10 am to 6 pm for Airport II, and 9 am to 6 pm for Queens Road.

KE has urged customers to contact it via social media as well as the call center 118 for further guidance.

