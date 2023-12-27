Govt Initiates Search for New CEO of IGNITE

The Federal Government has initiated the hiring process of the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for IGNITE, the National Technology Fund operating under the Ministry of IT & Telecom.

The decision comes as the current CEO, Asim Shahryar Hussain, is set to retire in mid-January next year, after completing three years tenure.

The government has officially opened applications for the prestigious MP-1 Scale post, and the selected candidate will be appointed for a term of three years. The criteria for potential applicants include a minimum of ten years of demonstrated experience, with at least five years in a leadership role within the ICT sector or a funding organization.

The candidate is expected to possess expertise in managing research and innovation, fund management, and nurturing startup ecosystems. Furthermore, the maximum age for candidates at the time of the advertisement should not exceed 56 years.

Following the application period, a specialized committee will meticulously scrutinize the candidates based on specified criteria, including academic and professional experience outlined in the advertisement. Shortlisted candidates will then face interviews conducted by the IGNITE Board, which will subsequently present a panel of 3 to 5 names to the federal government for the final appointment.

To ensure transparency and integrity in the selection process, the Ministry of IT and Telecom will seek a clearance report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) regarding the shortlisted candidates. Once the clearance report is obtained, the federal government will proceed with the appointment of the new CEO for IGNITE.