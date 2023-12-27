Maxwell Makes Fun of Haris Rauf and Fast Bowlers During Big Bash League Match [Video]

Australia’s premier T20 league, Big Bash, franchise Melbourne Stars skipper, Glenn Maxwell, was mic’d up in a match against Sydney Thunder on 23 December 2023 when the audience got to know how comical Maxwell can be at times.

Maxi Mic'd Up 🎤 The content you need this Christmas 😆 @Gmaxi_32 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/jsN5z8HGT3 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 25, 2023

Maxwell was speaking with the commentators when Pakistani fast bowler, Haris Rauf, came onto bowl. While talking to the, ex-fast bowler, commentator Brett Lee, Maxwell said: “Geez, they [fast bowlers] just wanna bowl bouncers.”

In reply, Lee said: “Nothing wrong with that, skip.”

ALSO READ Usama Mir’s Successful Start for Melbourne Stars Helps Them Win Their First BBL 13 Match

Later on in the match, Rauf wanted his fielder back, at long-on, which was hysterically replied by Maxwell by saying: “Come on, you bowl 150 mate, back of a length. It’s his second ball! Seriously, Binga [Lee], what is wrong with you, the quicks?”

He then expressed his happiness over Rauf bowling a dot ball,“Nice! Raufy, you get a dot ball. Yes, you mate! Well done.”

A misfield from Maxwell resulted in him taking a dig at himself. He said that he could’ve intercepted the ball three months ago, referring to his age.

ALSO READ Mohammad Rizwan Proves Doubters Wrong With a Stunning Catch [Video]

It will be interesting if Pakistan Super League (PSL) introduces mic’s, attached to fielding players, in the upcoming season. It will give a new perspective to the audience.