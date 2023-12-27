NOC Extension Denied for Pakistani Cricketers in Big Bash League

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied the request for an extension of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Pakistani cricketers currently playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) Season 13.

According to sources, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and Usama Mir had requested the PCB allow them to play two additional matches. They applied for an extension of their NOC two days ago.

In response, the PCB rejected the requests from Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, and Zaman Khan for an extension of their NOC.

The players wrote to the PCB, requesting, “Our NOC is valid until December 28. We request an NOC for two more matches and wish to stay here for practice until the Sydney Test before joining the national squad.”

The request further stated, “There will be a Test in Sydney. What will we do with the national team? So, we request to play two more matches.”

However, the PCB did not accept the players’ request, replying, “The NOC was granted until December 28, and we cannot extend it beyond that date.”