Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

NOC Extension Denied for Pakistani Cricketers in Big Bash League

By Muhammad Abbas Azad | Published Dec 27, 2023 | 3:57 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has denied the request for an extension of the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for Pakistani cricketers currently playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) Season 13.

According to sources, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan, and Usama Mir had requested the PCB allow them to play two additional matches. They applied for an extension of their NOC two days ago.

ALSO READ

In response, the PCB rejected the requests from Haris Rauf, Usama Mir, and Zaman Khan for an extension of their NOC.

The players wrote to the PCB, requesting, “Our NOC is valid until December 28. We request an NOC for two more matches and wish to stay here for practice until the Sydney Test before joining the national squad.”

The request further stated, “There will be a Test in Sydney. What will we do with the national team? So, we request to play two more matches.”

ALSO READ

However, the PCB did not accept the players’ request, replying, “The NOC was granted until December 28, and we cannot extend it beyond that date.”

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Muhammad Abbas Azad

Get Alerts

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>