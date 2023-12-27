Ordinary Hackers Behind Audio Leaks of Judges and Politicians: ISI

The Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) has informed the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that ‘ordinary individuals or hackers’ might be behind the recent audio leaks involving politicians, judges, and their relatives.

In its written response submitted via the Ministry of Defence, ISI has made a shocking revelation about the availability of cheap tools that provide the capability of audio recording from smartphones.

The country’s top intelligence agency, in its report, has also shed light on the groups providing paid services to discreetly obtain data from devices through various methods.

The report further added that “callers can also record each other’s conversations/calls on speaker and afterward it may/can be leaked or hacked.”

The spy agency informed the court that there are artificial intelligence tools that can be used to change the voice and content of any conversation. “These tools can be used to mimic someone,” it stated.

ISI further said that it lacks the resources to trace the source of the leaks, citing encryption as a substantial obstacle.

“Being encrypted traffic, technically it is not possible to ascertain the source; only SM [social media] platforms can provide information,” the Islamabad High Court was informed.

Additionally, ISI recommended that the FIA’s cybercrimes wing should initiate further action.

Moreover, it highlighted Section 35 of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which ‘has the powers to have access to or demand any information in readable and comprehensive format or plain version from service providers.’