Power Cement Achieves a Milestone: Pioneering Entry into the European Market

Power Cement, a leading name in the cement industry, marks a significant milestone as it successfully enters the European market by exporting its high-quality cement to the United Kingdom.

This momentous move not only demonstrates Power Cement’s commitment to global expansion but also positions the company as a formidable force in the international construction materials arena, and notably as the first Pakistani cement exporter to enter the UK market. Power Cement’s inaugural European shipment strategically diversifies its global footprint.

Mr. Saifuddin A. Khan, Director Export Marketing at Power Cement, expressed enthusiasm about this achievement, stating: “Entering the European market and exporting our cement to the UK, is a testament to the high standards and excellence that Power Cement upholds, Power Cement is able to customize the packaging as per the requirements of the buyer, and we are excited about the opportunities this presents. We look forward to becoming a trusted partner in the UK construction sector and contributing to the economic progress of Pakistan through foreign exchange earnings.”