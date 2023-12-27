Real Reason Why Mohammad Nawaz Was Selected in Pakistan’s Test Squad

According to reports, Pakistani spin bowling all-rounder, Mohammad Nawaz, was selected in the Pakistan Test squad because he was the only one with a valid Australian visa.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) was having issues in obtaining visas for other spinners from the Australian High Commission due to Christmas and New Year holidays.

Western world celebrates the holidays from the 3rd week of December till the 2nd week of January. It is a festive season for them, hence work comes secondary.

Nawaz didn’t perform up to the mark in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, but it was a different format. The 50-over form is different to red-ball format, although it’s concerning why Nawaz didn’t play any match of the ongoing 2023/24 President’s Trophy where the departments are playing first-class matches.

Pakistan already has Sajid Khan, off-spinner, as a back-up in Australia. The audience are trying to find a logic why Nawaz is being sent.