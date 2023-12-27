Use ChatGPT on Your Phone With Microsoft’s Copilot Now on Android

Microsoft’s GPT-powered AI chatbot Copilot is now available on Android as a standalone app, eliminating the need for a separate Bing mobile app. The app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Unlike Inflection’s Pi chatbot which has only rolled out to a few countries, Copilot has been available on the Google Play Store across most regions, as spotted by Neowin. Unfortunately, Apple users will have to wait a bit longer since there is no iOS app as of yet.

Users familiar with ChatGPT should feel right at home with Microsoft’s Copilot as it offers essentially the same functionalities under a different skin. It has chatbot capabilities, the DALL-E 3 image generator, and the ability to write emails and documents in seconds. Better yet, it even includes features that are paid on ChatGPT such as access to its GPT 4 model.

Microsoft’s Copilot chatbot was originally named Bing Chat up until a month ago. This is because the AI assistant was launched as part of Microsoft’s Bing search engine, integrating a ChatGPT-like interface to the Bing search engine, similar to what Google is doing now with Chrome.

Now rebranded, Copilot offers a more independent experience, also accessible through its dedicated website, copilot.microsoft.com, paralleling ChatGPT’s standalone approach.

The extension of Copilot’s reach into the realm of mobile apps seems like a logical step forward, especially with the recent rebranding of Bing Chat Enterprise to Copilot. Although there is currently no iOS version of Copilot available, it’s reasonable to anticipate that it’s on the horizon. In the meantime, users can continue to access Copilot’s existing features by using the Bing app on their iPhones or iPads.