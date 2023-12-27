Winter Vacations May be Increased by a Week in Punjab

Due to the severity of the cold weather in Punjab, the School Education Department is considering an extension in the winter holidays by an additional week, reported a local media outlet.

It should be noted that the winter vacations commenced in Punjab’s schools on December 18 and will continue till the start of next year.

However, during the last few days, there have been reports that the provincial government might change the schedule of schools reopening due to the chilly weather.

So far, the Punjab government has not made a decision. If the cold weather persists, provincial authorities could be forced to consider adjustments to the school reopening schedule.

Moreover, parents have also urged the officials to extend winter vacations by another week. They argued that some of the private schools in the province have already changed their schedule.

They have demanded that winter break should be extended till January 7. Responding to the parents’ demand, the Education Department stated that the decision to extend the holidays would be taken after consultation with the government.