FBR Announces 16 Working Groups to Transform Customs

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has taken a comprehensive approach to revamp the Customs Department, signaling significant changes in laws, procedures, and the replacement of the Web-Based One Customs (WeBOC) system.

The FBR has formally established 16 working groups, each dedicated to specific aspects of Customs operations, to facilitate this overhaul.

The working groups identified by the FBR cover a range of functions, including Appraisement, and Preventive (including Anti-smuggling Confiscation and auction-related Operations).

Exports and Quota Management, Transit, Criminal Proceedings, Case management functions, Post Clearance Audit, Valuation, and others.

In adherence to the Terms of Reference (ToRs) issued by the FBR, the transformation of Pakistan Customs involves the engagement of international consultants.

Their role encompasses a comprehensive business process analysis and the development of artifacts for a new digital system that will replace WeBOC. The consultancy extends to changes in laws and procedures, as well as implementing change management strategies.

To oversee this crucial consultancy, the FBR has already established a Project Implementation Committee (PIC). To complement the PIC’s efforts, various Working Groups have been notified, each assigned to specific workstreams within Pakistan Customs.

The primary objective of these Working Groups is to conduct an operational technical assessment of the business requirement specification document developed by the consultants. This includes evaluating the recommendations made by the consultants for their specific workstreams.

It is noteworthy that the funding for the international consultants is derived from the Technical Assistance component of the World Bank’s Pakistan Raises Revenue project.