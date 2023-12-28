Karachi Police Announces Cash Prize for Citizens Who Report This Crime

In a proactive move, Khadim Rind, the Chief of Karachi Police, has declared a monetary reward for individuals providing information regarding incidents of aerial firing on the upcoming New Year’s Eve.

Assuring anonymity, Rind emphasized that the identity of informers will be kept confidential.

To augment surveillance efforts, the police will deploy officers disguised in civilian attire to discreetly monitor the situation.

Rind sternly warned that individuals engaging in aerial firing will face serious consequences, with charges of attempted murder to be filed against them.

Additionally, he encouraged the public to submit video evidence of such incidents to aid in investigations.

In an appeal to civil society, Rind urged citizens to collaborate with the police in upholding law and order throughout the city, fostering a sense of collective responsibility for a safe and peaceful New Year’s celebration.