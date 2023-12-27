GTA Maker Rockstar is Also Working on a Medieval Era Game

Rockstar Games, the popular game studio behind the highly acclaimed Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption games may dabble into the medieval genre of video games, according to a new report.

According to the report, Rockstar is working on a new project called Project Ethos, or Project Medieval that is stirring excitement in the gaming community since it would be a first for the publisher.

The studio is largely known for its modern and controversial titles such as Grand Theft Auto. Granted, Red Dead Redemption features much older times, but something similar to Skyrim, The Witcher, or Dark Souls would be completely new for Rockstar fans.

ALSO READ LG’s New Gaming Monitor Can Switch Between 4K 240Hz and 1080p 480Hz Modes

Rumors about the mysterious Project Ethos have been going on for a while. It began as a whisper on Reddit forums, but the buzz died down as all the hype was directed towards the long-awaited GTA VI, which received its first trailer 10 years after its predecessor.

ARVE Error: src mismatch

provider: youtube

url: https://youtu.be/QdBZY2fkU-0?si=t-qujPY2Ih0xgpiI

src in org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/QdBZY2fkU-0?feature=oembed&modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src in mod: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/QdBZY2fkU-0?modestbranding=0&showinfo=0&rel=0&autoplay=1

src gen org: https://www.youtube-nocookie.com/embed/QdBZY2fkU-0





But discussions about Project Ethos are rife again now that Take-Two Interactive, the parent company behind Rockstar Games, has filed a new trademark. The newly trademarked term, closely associated with video games, is believed to be the title of Rockstar’s speculated medieval-themed project.

This venture, potentially called ‘Project Ethos’, represents a significant step for Rockstar Games. Venturing into a medieval setting opens avenues for creative storytelling and innovative gameplay elements like sword combat. It also presents an opportunity to explore historical and cultural narratives in greater depth, marking a shift from their usual game themes.

ALSO READ Here Are All the Real Life Memes in GTA 6 Trailer

It remains to be seen whether it is going to be a fantasy setting similar to titles like Elden Ring, but knowing Rockstar, it will probably stay true to its reality resembling universes.