Fox Cricket Introduces First-Ever AI-Powered Replay System in Test Series

With each passing day, the world is adopting ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI)’ in various fields of daily life.

Talking about cricket, Australia’s broadcasting company, Fox, has adopted an AI system that will boost the video replay system.

Termed the ‘Fox Cricket AI Replay’, it inserts two additional AI-generated frames to every frame to provide a smoother picture and predictively fill in the gaps between frames.

The aid will add more frames to the original video to make the slow-motion visuals smoother.

The critics started to point out flaws in the new technology. People have started to say that the replay is of something that never happened, as the technology is adding extra frames itself.

Others said that it is the same technology that gives people 6 fingers, how will it decide whether it’s a wicket or not?

Linking the latest update to the ‘Diffusion of Innovation Theory’, the theory says that the world consists of only 2.5% innovators who innovate new things. Then come the 13.5% population who are early adaptors of that technology.

A select few individuals will welcome such updates in the cricket world, but once they become the norm, no one will have any problem with it.