Here’s How Much Electricity Units WAPDA Generated in 2023

The Water and Power Division Authority (WAPDA) announced that the year 2023 has been highly satisfying for its hydel generation and under-construction projects.

WAPDA successfully generated 34 billion units of hydel electricity, surpassing last year’s output by 2.2 billion units and saving the national exchequer Rs 106 billion, the authority said in a post on X.

ALSO READ Business Confidence Increases by 42% Despite Economic Challenges

The increased hydel generation resulted in savings of Rs. 106 billion for the national exchequer, providing economic benefits to the country.

Despite economic challenges, work on under-construction WAPDA projects continued without interruption. Additionally, WAPDA also achieved significant milestones during the year, including the Indus River Diversion at the Dasu Project in February and the test run at the Diamer Basha Dam in December.