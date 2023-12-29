Here’s the Complete Schedule and Squads for African Cup of Nations 2024

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to begin on 13 January 2024 in the Ivory Coast where Senegal, spearheaded by Sadio Mane, will defend the title after winning the competition by defeating Cameroon in 2022.

ALSO READ Cristiano Ronaldo Stands Out at 2023’s Most Prolific Goal Scorer

This will be the 34th edition of the tournament. It had to be shifted from 2023 to 2024 due to the unstoppable rainy season in West Africa. The upcoming tournament will be held across five cities in the Ivory Coast: Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouaké, San-Pedro, and Korhogo.

24 teams will compete across 52 matches throughout the competition. 3 January 2024 is the last date of submission for the 27-man squad for each country participating in the event. So far, six teams have announced their squad.

Angola

Goalkeepers: Antonio Dominique, Kadu, Neblu

Defenders: Eddie Afonso, To Carneiro, Kinito, Loide Augusto, Jonathan Buatu, Nurio Fortuna, Kialonda Gaspar.

Midfielders: Beni, Estrela, Fredy, Keliano Manuel, Bruno Paz, Show.

Forwards: Jeremie Bela, Gelson Dala, Zito Luvumbo, Mabululu, Felicio Milson, Zine, M’bala Nzola.

Cameroon

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoa, Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu.

Defenders: Christopher Wooh, Junior Tchamadeu, Nouhou Tolo, Darlin Yongwa, Oumar Gonzalez, Harold Moukoudi, Jean Charles Castelletto, Malcom Bokele, Enzo Tchato.

Midfielders: Olivier Ntcham, Yvan Neyou, Doualla Wilfried Nathan, Ben Njongoue Elliott, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Olivier Kemen, Leonel Ateba.

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar , Francois Regis Mughe , Georges-Kevin Nkoudou , Clinton Njie , Karl Toko Ekambi, Faris Moumbagna , Frank Magri.

ALSO READ Pakistan’s Shayak Dost Officially Signs for Abu Muslim FC in Afghanistan Premier League

DR Congo

Goalkeepers: Dimitry Bertaud, Lionel Mpasi, Baggio Siadi.

Defenders: Dylan Batubinsika, Brian Bayeye, Rocky Bushiri, Henock Inonga, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Chancel Mbemba.

Midfielders: Theo Bongonda, Grady Diangana, Gael Kakuta, Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, Charles Pickel, Aaron Tshibola

Forwards: Simon Banza, Cedric Bakambu, Meschack Elia Silas, Fiston Mayele, Yoane Wissa.

Morocco

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Mehdi Benabid

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi , Noussair Mazraoui , Yahya Attiat Allah , Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss , Yunis Abdelhamid , Chadi Riad , Abdel Abqar, Mohamed Chibi .

Midfielders: Amir Richardson, Sofyan Amrabat, Oussama El Azzouzi, Selim Amallah, Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari, Amine Harit

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech , Amine Adli , Abde Ezzalzouli, Sofiane Boufal , Tarik Tissoudali, Youssef En-Nesyri , Ayoub El Kaabi

ALSO READ Suarez Re-United With Messi at Inter Miami

Tunisia

Goalkeepers: Mouez Hassen Aymen Dahmen , Bechir Ben Said

Defenders: Hamza Jelassi Yassine Meriah , Alaa Ghram Ali Maaloul, Yan Valery Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi , Wajdi Kechrida, Oussama Haddadi

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane , Anis Ben Slimane Ellyes Skhiri , Aissa Laidouni, Houssem Tka , Hadj Mahmoud , Hamza Rafia

Forwards: Youssef Msakni, Haythem Jouini, Taha Yassine Khenissi, Sayfallah Ltaief , Bassem Srarfi , Naim Sliti Mortadha, Ben Ouanes, Elias Achouri.

South Africa

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Siphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Thabang Monare, Thapelo Maseko, Thapelo Morena

Forwards: Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Oswin Apollis, Mihlali Mayabembela, Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania and Zambia still have to announce their squads.

ALSO READ Here’s the European Super League Format

AFCON Groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F Ivory Coast Cape Verde Cameroon Algeria Mali DR Congo Equatorial Guinea Egypt Gambia Angola Namibia Morocco Guinea Bissau Ghana Guinea Burkina Faso South Africa Tanzania Nigeria Mozambique Senegal Mauritiana Tunisia Zambia

Tournament’s schedule