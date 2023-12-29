Latest News Cricket Football Hockey Combat Sports E-Sports Other Sports

Here’s the Complete Schedule and Squads for African Cup of Nations 2024

By Faiz Ahmed | Published Dec 29, 2023 | 2:57 pm

📢 For the latest Sports news, videos and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to begin on 13 January 2024 in the Ivory Coast where Senegal, spearheaded by Sadio Mane, will defend the title after winning the competition by defeating Cameroon in 2022.

ALSO READ

This will be the 34th edition of the tournament. It had to be shifted from 2023 to 2024 due to the unstoppable rainy season in West Africa. The upcoming tournament will be held across five cities in the Ivory Coast: Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouaké, San-Pedro, and Korhogo.

24 teams will compete across 52 matches throughout the competition. 3 January 2024 is the last date of submission for the 27-man squad for each country participating in the event. So far, six teams have announced their squad.

Angola

Goalkeepers: Antonio Dominique, Kadu, Neblu

Defenders: Eddie Afonso, To Carneiro, Kinito, Loide Augusto, Jonathan Buatu, Nurio Fortuna, Kialonda Gaspar.

Midfielders: Beni, Estrela, Fredy, Keliano Manuel, Bruno Paz, Show.

Forwards: Jeremie Bela, Gelson Dala, Zito Luvumbo, Mabululu, Felicio Milson, Zine, M’bala Nzola.

Cameroon

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoa, Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu.

Defenders: Christopher Wooh, Junior Tchamadeu, Nouhou Tolo, Darlin Yongwa, Oumar Gonzalez, Harold Moukoudi, Jean Charles Castelletto, Malcom Bokele, Enzo Tchato.

Midfielders: Olivier Ntcham, Yvan Neyou, Doualla Wilfried Nathan, Ben Njongoue Elliott, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Olivier Kemen, Leonel Ateba.

Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar , Francois Regis Mughe , Georges-Kevin Nkoudou , Clinton Njie , Karl Toko Ekambi, Faris Moumbagna , Frank Magri.

ALSO READ

DR Congo

Goalkeepers: Dimitry Bertaud, Lionel Mpasi, Baggio Siadi.

Defenders: Dylan Batubinsika, Brian Bayeye, Rocky Bushiri, Henock Inonga, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Chancel Mbemba.

Midfielders: Theo Bongonda, Grady Diangana, Gael Kakuta, Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, Charles Pickel,  Aaron Tshibola

Forwards: Simon Banza, Cedric Bakambu, Meschack Elia Silas, Fiston Mayele, Yoane Wissa.

Morocco

Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi,  Mehdi Benabid

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi , Noussair Mazraoui , Yahya Attiat Allah , Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss , Yunis Abdelhamid , Chadi Riad , Abdel Abqar, Mohamed Chibi .

Midfielders: Amir Richardson, Sofyan Amrabat, Oussama El Azzouzi, Selim Amallah, Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari, Amine Harit

Forwards: Hakim Ziyech , Amine Adli , Abde Ezzalzouli,  Sofiane Boufal , Tarik Tissoudali, Youssef En-Nesyri , Ayoub El Kaabi

ALSO READ

Tunisia

Goalkeepers: Mouez Hassen  Aymen Dahmen , Bechir Ben Said

Defenders: Hamza Jelassi Yassine Meriah , Alaa Ghram  Ali Maaloul, Yan Valery Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi , Wajdi Kechrida,  Oussama Haddadi

Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane , Anis Ben Slimane Ellyes Skhiri , Aissa Laidouni,  Houssem Tka , Hadj Mahmoud , Hamza Rafia

Forwards: Youssef Msakni, Haythem Jouini, Taha Yassine Khenissi, Sayfallah Ltaief , Bassem Srarfi , Naim Sliti Mortadha, Ben Ouanes, Elias Achouri.

South Africa

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau

Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Siphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Thabang Monare, Thapelo Maseko, Thapelo Morena

Forwards: Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Oswin Apollis, Mihlali Mayabembela, Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa

Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania and Zambia still have to announce their squads.

ALSO READ

AFCON Groups

Group A Group B Group C Group D Group E Group F
Ivory Coast Cape Verde Cameroon Algeria Mali DR Congo
Equatorial Guinea Egypt Gambia Angola Namibia Morocco
Guinea Bissau Ghana Guinea Burkina Faso South Africa Tanzania
Nigeria Mozambique Senegal Mauritiana Tunisia Zambia

Tournament’s schedule

Date Round Fixture
13 January Group Stages Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau
14 January Group Stages Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea
Egypt vs Mozambique
Ghana vs Cape Verde
15 January Group Stages Senegal vs Gambia
Cameroon vs Guinea
Algeria vs Angola
16 January Group Stages Burkina Faso vs Mauritania
Tunisia vs Namibia
Mali vs South Africa
17 January Group Stages Morocco vs Tanzania
DR Congo vs Zambia
18 January Group Stages Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau
Ivory Coast vs Nigeria
Egypt vs Ghana
19 January Group Stages Cape Verde vs Mozambique
Senegal vs Cameroon
Guinea vs Gambia
20 January Group Stages Algeria vs Burkina Faso
Mauritania vs Angola
Tunisia vs Mali
21 January Group Stages Morocco vs DR Congo
Zambia vs Tanzania
South Africa vs Namibia
22 January Group Stages Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
Cape Verde vs Egypt
Mozambique vs Ghana
23 January Group Stages Gambia vs Cameroon
Guinea vs Senegal
Angola vs Burkina Faso
Mauritania vs Algeria
24 January Group Stages Namibia vs Mali
South Africa vs Tunisia
Tanzania vs DR Congo
Zambia vs Morocco
27 January Round of 16 Group D Winner vs 3rd Place Group B/E/F (R1)
Group A Second Place vs Group C Second Place (R2)
28 January Round of 16 Group A Winner vs 3rd Place Group C/D/E (R3)
Group B Second Place vs Group F Second Place (R4)
29 January Round of 16 Group B Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/C/D (R5)
Group C Winner vs Group 3rd Place A/B/F (R6)
30 January Round of 16 Group E Winner vs Group D Second Place (R7)
Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place (R8)
2 February Quarter-Finals Winner R2 vs Winner R1 (QF1
Winner R4 vs Winner R3 (QF2)
3 February Quarter-Finals Winner R7 vs Winner R6 (QF3)
Winner R5 vs Winner R8 (QF4)
7 February Semi-Finals Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 (SF1)
Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF2 (SF2)
10 February 3rd Place playoff Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
11 February Final Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2

 

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

Faiz Ahmed

Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>