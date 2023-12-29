Here’s the Complete Schedule and Squads for African Cup of Nations 2024

Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) is set to begin on 13 January 2024 in the Ivory Coast where Senegal, spearheaded by Sadio Mane, will defend the title after winning the competition by defeating Cameroon in 2022.
This will be the 34th edition of the tournament. It had to be shifted from 2023 to 2024 due to the unstoppable rainy season in West Africa. The upcoming tournament will be held across five cities in the Ivory Coast: Abidjan, Yamoussoukro, Bouaké, San-Pedro, and Korhogo.
24 teams will compete across 52 matches throughout the competition. 3 January 2024 is the last date of submission for the 27-man squad for each country participating in the event. So far, six teams have announced their squad.
Angola
Goalkeepers: Antonio Dominique, Kadu, Neblu
Defenders: Eddie Afonso, To Carneiro, Kinito, Loide Augusto, Jonathan Buatu, Nurio Fortuna, Kialonda Gaspar.
Midfielders: Beni, Estrela, Fredy, Keliano Manuel, Bruno Paz, Show.
Forwards: Jeremie Bela, Gelson Dala, Zito Luvumbo, Mabululu, Felicio Milson, Zine, M’bala Nzola.
Cameroon
Goalkeepers: Andre Onana, Fabrice Ondoa, Devis Epassy, Simon Ngapandouetnbu.
Defenders: Christopher Wooh, Junior Tchamadeu, Nouhou Tolo, Darlin Yongwa, Oumar Gonzalez, Harold Moukoudi, Jean Charles Castelletto, Malcom Bokele, Enzo Tchato.
Midfielders: Olivier Ntcham, Yvan Neyou, Doualla Wilfried Nathan, Ben Njongoue Elliott, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Olivier Kemen, Leonel Ateba.
Forwards: Vincent Aboubakar , Francois Regis Mughe , Georges-Kevin Nkoudou , Clinton Njie , Karl Toko Ekambi, Faris Moumbagna , Frank Magri.
DR Congo
Goalkeepers: Dimitry Bertaud, Lionel Mpasi, Baggio Siadi.
Defenders: Dylan Batubinsika, Brian Bayeye, Rocky Bushiri, Henock Inonga, Gedeon Kalulu, Joris Kayembe, Arthur Masuaku, Chancel Mbemba.
Midfielders: Theo Bongonda, Grady Diangana, Gael Kakuta, Edo Kayembe, Samuel Moutoussamy, Charles Pickel, Aaron Tshibola
Forwards: Simon Banza, Cedric Bakambu, Meschack Elia Silas, Fiston Mayele, Yoane Wissa.
Morocco
Goalkeepers: Yassine Bounou, Munir Mohamedi, Mehdi Benabid
Defenders: Achraf Hakimi , Noussair Mazraoui , Yahya Attiat Allah , Nayef Aguerd, Romain Saiss , Yunis Abdelhamid , Chadi Riad , Abdel Abqar, Mohamed Chibi .
Midfielders: Amir Richardson, Sofyan Amrabat, Oussama El Azzouzi, Selim Amallah, Bilal El Khannouss, Azzedine Ounahi, Ismael Saibari, Amine Harit
Forwards: Hakim Ziyech , Amine Adli , Abde Ezzalzouli, Sofiane Boufal , Tarik Tissoudali, Youssef En-Nesyri , Ayoub El Kaabi
Tunisia
Goalkeepers: Mouez Hassen Aymen Dahmen , Bechir Ben Said
Defenders: Hamza Jelassi Yassine Meriah , Alaa Ghram Ali Maaloul, Yan Valery Ali Abdi, Montassar Talbi , Wajdi Kechrida, Oussama Haddadi
Midfielders: Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane , Anis Ben Slimane Ellyes Skhiri , Aissa Laidouni, Houssem Tka , Hadj Mahmoud , Hamza Rafia
Forwards: Youssef Msakni, Haythem Jouini, Taha Yassine Khenissi, Sayfallah Ltaief , Bassem Srarfi , Naim Sliti Mortadha, Ben Ouanes, Elias Achouri.
South Africa
Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams, Veli Mothwa, Ricardo Goss
Defenders: Sydney Mobbie, Grant Kekana, Terrence Mashego, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Aubrey Modiba, Siyanda Xulu, Mothobi Mvala, Khuliso Mudau
Midfielders: Teboho Mokoena, Siphephelo Sithole, Jayden Adams, Thabang Monare, Thapelo Maseko, Thapelo Morena
Forwards: Themba Zwane, Zakhele Lepasa, Oswin Apollis, Mihlali Mayabembela, Percy Tau, Evidence Makgopa
Algeria, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania and Zambia still have to announce their squads.
AFCON Groups
|Group A
|Group B
|Group C
|Group D
|Group E
|Group F
|Ivory Coast
|Cape Verde
|Cameroon
|Algeria
|Mali
|DR Congo
|Equatorial Guinea
|Egypt
|Gambia
|Angola
|Namibia
|Morocco
|Guinea Bissau
|Ghana
|Guinea
|Burkina Faso
|South Africa
|Tanzania
|Nigeria
|Mozambique
|Senegal
|Mauritiana
|Tunisia
|Zambia
Tournament’s schedule
|Date
|Round
|Fixture
|13 January
|Group Stages
|Ivory Coast vs Guinea Bissau
|14 January
|Group Stages
|Nigeria vs Equatorial Guinea
|Egypt vs Mozambique
|Ghana vs Cape Verde
|15 January
|Group Stages
|Senegal vs Gambia
|Cameroon vs Guinea
|Algeria vs Angola
|16 January
|Group Stages
|Burkina Faso vs Mauritania
|Tunisia vs Namibia
|Mali vs South Africa
|17 January
|Group Stages
|Morocco vs Tanzania
|DR Congo vs Zambia
|18 January
|Group Stages
|Equatorial Guinea vs Guinea-Bissau
|Ivory Coast vs Nigeria
|Egypt vs Ghana
|19 January
|Group Stages
|Cape Verde vs Mozambique
|Senegal vs Cameroon
|Guinea vs Gambia
|20 January
|Group Stages
|Algeria vs Burkina Faso
|Mauritania vs Angola
|Tunisia vs Mali
|21 January
|Group Stages
|Morocco vs DR Congo
|Zambia vs Tanzania
|South Africa vs Namibia
|22 January
|Group Stages
|Equatorial Guinea vs Ivory Coast
|Guinea-Bissau vs Nigeria
|Cape Verde vs Egypt
|Mozambique vs Ghana
|23 January
|Group Stages
|Gambia vs Cameroon
|Guinea vs Senegal
|Angola vs Burkina Faso
|Mauritania vs Algeria
|24 January
|Group Stages
|Namibia vs Mali
|South Africa vs Tunisia
|Tanzania vs DR Congo
|Zambia vs Morocco
|27 January
|Round of 16
|Group D Winner vs 3rd Place Group B/E/F (R1)
|Group A Second Place vs Group C Second Place (R2)
|28 January
|Round of 16
|Group A Winner vs 3rd Place Group C/D/E (R3)
|Group B Second Place vs Group F Second Place (R4)
|29 January
|Round of 16
|Group B Winner vs 3rd Place Group A/C/D (R5)
|Group C Winner vs Group 3rd Place A/B/F (R6)
|30 January
|Round of 16
|Group E Winner vs Group D Second Place (R7)
|Group F Winner vs Group E Second Place (R8)
|2 February
|Quarter-Finals
|Winner R2 vs Winner R1 (QF1
|Winner R4 vs Winner R3 (QF2)
|3 February
|Quarter-Finals
|Winner R7 vs Winner R6 (QF3)
|Winner R5 vs Winner R8 (QF4)
|7 February
|Semi-Finals
|Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 (SF1)
|Winner QF 3 vs Winner QF2 (SF2)
|10 February
|3rd Place playoff
|Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
|11 February
|Final
|Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2