KP Witnesses Tourism Boom Despite Inflation With Record Visitors in 2023

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has emerged as a premier tourist destination in Pakistan. According to a recent report by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Department of Tourism, an astonishing 169,889,946 tourists visited the region in 2023. The surge not only underscores the region’s natural allure but also highlights its growing popularity among domestic and international travelers.

The World Bank’s Kite Project’s 1422 call center played a crucial role in meticulously collecting data, revealing the influx of tourists to the province. The period between January 1 and December 26, 2023, witnessed this surge, with a notable count of 4,554 foreign tourists among the massive total.

Galiyat emerged as a prime destination, attracting 6,348,000 visitors throughout the year. The region’s natural beauty and charm proved irresistible to travelers seeking a serene and picturesque escape.

The iconic Naran and Kaghan valleys, renowned for their captivating landscapes, recorded an impressive 5,080,000 visitors, while the adventure hub of Malam Jabba witnessed 3,549,000 tourists seeking thrill and enjoyment.

Venturing into the lesser-explored gems, Deir Bala and Deir Zerin collectively attracted 1,380,740 tourists, contributing to the diverse range of experiences that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa offers to its visitors.

Lower Chitral played host to 591,330 tourists, including 1,624 foreign visitors, while Upper Chitral welcomed 791 travelers. The scenic beauty of Dir Upper and Lower collectively received 417 visitors, contributing to the region’s growing tourism sector. Noteworthy, destinations like Galiyat, Malam Jabba, and Naran Kaghan registered 237, 588, and 897 tourists, respectively.

The tourism boom in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a testament to the region’s potential as a global travel destination. The provincial government’s efforts to promote tourism, coupled with the natural charm of the landscapes, have struck a chord with travelers from around the world.