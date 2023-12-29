Punjab Restarts COVID-19 Testing After Massive Increase in Cases

Following a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department of Punjab has issued a new directive to the government hospitals.

In a notification, the department has directed the concerned officials to enhance COVID-19 testing across the province.

The notification added that ‘COVID-19 testing is the only tool to assess the magnitude of the disease and to curtail the transmission of this deadly disease.’

It is important to mention that during a 28-day period, starting from November 20 to December 17, 2023, Coronavirus cases surged by 52% globally.

This has led to serious concerns regarding the potential impact on public health and healthcare systems, and the need for urgent measures to curb the spread.

پنجاب میں کورونا کی وباء پھر پھیلنے لگی۔

صوبہ بھر میں کورونا کے ٹیسٹ پھر سے شروع کرنے کا فیصلہ pic.twitter.com/19OmDeYLDv — Muhammad Umair (@MohUmair87) December 28, 2023

The newly emerged variant of COVID-19, JN.1, is responsible for 44.1% of cases in the United States, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Doctors have advised patients with coronavirus-like symptoms across all the hospitals of Punjab to wear masks, avoid crowds, maintain a three-foot distance from others, take steam, gurgle, and breathe in open air.