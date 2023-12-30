Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Quietly Unveiled on Official Webpage

In November, Tecno launched the Spark 20C, soon followed by the Spark 20 and Spark 20 Pro earlier this month. There was anticipation for a fourth addition to this series, expected for a January reveal.

This is the Tecno Spark 20 Pro+, a top-tier model in the lineup, which has unexpectedly appeared on Tecno’s official website, albeit without a comprehensive specification list.

Key details about the Spark 20 Pro+ are available though. It features the MediaTek Helio G99 Ultimate chipset, complemented by 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Its camera setup includes a 108MP primary rear camera with a 1/1.67″ sensor, f/1.75 aperture, 3x in-sensor zoom, and a dual LED flash. Additionally, there’s a 32MP front-facing camera with an f/2.2 aperture and dual LED flash.

The phone is IP53 rated, ensuring dust and splash resistance. It boasts a 6.78-inch 1080p AMOLED display, offering a 120Hz refresh rate, curved edges, a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, an embedded fingerprint sensor, and a resolution of 1,080 x 2,436.

A notable “innovation” from Tecno is the “Dynamic Port”, their take on Apple’s Dynamic Island, described as “Always-On, Never In the Way”.

The battery capacity stands at 5,000 mAh, supported by 33W wired charging. Impressively, the Spark 20 Pro+ runs on Android 14, a significant feature for its price range.

Tecno offers the handset in four unique color options: Temporal Orbits, Lunar Frost, Radiant Starstream, and Magic Skin 2.0 Green, the latter featuring a faux leather back, while the others have textured glass finishes.

Pricing and availability details are yet to be revealed.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ Specifications