Tecno Spark 20 Pro Has a 120Hz Screen and iPhone’s Dynamic Island for $100

Soon after the standard Tecno Spark 20, we now have a Pro model with a more robust chipset and an improved main camera. The budget handset is coming to the Philippines but should arrive in other markets shortly.

Design and Display

The Spark 20 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch IPS LCD, offering 1080p resolution and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. A unique feature of this device is Tecno’s Dynamic Port, which is Tecno’s version of the iPhone’s Dynamic Island. It displays system information and notifications around the punch-hole camera without a gigantic cutout.

Additional features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a headphone jack, and an IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Internals and Software

At its core, the Spark 20 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s Helio G99 processor, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card. The software side is covered by Android 13 with Tecno’s HiOS on top.

Cameras

On the rear, it features a 108MP main camera with a 1/1.67″ sensor and an f/1.75 aperture, supplemented by two QVGA auxiliary cameras. The main camera can record 2K videos at 30FPS.

The selfie camera is a 32MP shooter with 1080p video recording support.

Battery and Pricing

Battery capacity is rated at 5,000 mAh with 33W wired fast charging.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro is available in a variety of color options: Moonlit Black, Frosty Ivory, Sunset Blush, and a unique Magic Skin Green that features a glossy matte leather texture. In the Philippines, this smartphone is priced approximately $100.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro Specifications