These Are the Best EU Countries if You Want to Work 4 Days Every Week

In recent years, especially following the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and associated lockdowns, the spotlight has shifted to the importance of achieving a healthy work-life balance.

A growing number of individuals are actively seeking ways to make work more convenient, with a significant trend toward embracing remote work or exploring opportunities for shorter workweeks.

For those planning a move to a European country in 2024, here is a comprehensive list of the top EU destinations that are at the forefront of promoting a balanced professional life through the adoption of four-day working weeks.

Belgium

Belgium passed a law in November 2022 allowing workers to complete their weekly work hours in four days instead of the traditional five. Prime Minister Alex de Croo emphasized that the goal of this legislation was to grant individuals and companies greater flexibility in organizing their work time.

A survey revealed that 56.5% of staff have embraced this new work schedule. Employees can either work 9.5 hours a day for a 38-hour workweek or opt for ten hours a day to meet the 40-hour workweek requirement. Notably, 77.6% of those adopting the shorter workweek cited a desire for more personal time, while 36.5% aimed to reduce their workload, and 29.3% sought increased family time.

Iceland

While Belgium is the latest entrant to the four-day workweek trend, Iceland stands out as a pioneer, with nearly 90% of its workforce already operating on this schedule. Iceland conducted one of the world’s largest and longest trials for this work practice from 2015 to 2019, revealing positive outcomes such as reduced worker stress and burnout and an improved life-work balance.

France

France has witnessed a growing adoption of the four-day workweek by businesses, even though it is not legally mandated. This trend may be linked to the country’s establishment of a 35-hour workweek in law over two decades ago, which remains unchanged. The French Labour Ministry estimates that approximately 10,000 workers in the country already adhere to a four-day workweek.

Lithuania

While Lithuania has not officially implemented a four-day workweek, a 2021 legislation allows parents with young children to work only 32 hours a week, essentially creating conditions for a four-day workweek. A poll commissioned by the LRT public broadcaster found that 51% of respondents support the idea of a four-day workweek.

Denmark & the Netherlands

While not legally enforcing a four-day workweek, Denmark and the Netherlands boast some of the shortest working weeks in Europe. The average workweek in the Netherlands is 29 hours, allowing workers to potentially work four days a week, depending on arrangements. Denmark, with a required 33 hours of work per week, offers the equivalent of just over eight hours a day for four days, or a half day on Friday.

Germany, Spain & Portugal

These three countries are currently experimenting with the four-day workweek. Spain has agreed to a 32-hour workweek over three years, with workers receiving the same pay. Germany, with an average working week of 34.2 hours, is also in a trial period initiated by trade unions advocating for reduced working hours. A survey indicates that 71% of German workers would like the option to work four days a week. Portugal initiated a six-month trial involving 39 corporate businesses to explore the impact of a four-day workweek.

Pros & Cons

Adopting a four-day workweek brings numerous advantages. Companies participating in such pilots have reported increased productivity, reduced costs, and a higher number of job applicants.

Additionally, a shorter workweek attracts better job candidates, improves employee retention, reduces absenteeism, contributes to gender equality, enhances diversity and inclusivity, and allows employees to upskill, boosting productivity by 25%.

While the advantages are substantial, it’s essential to recognize that the four-day workweek may not be suitable for every industry or individual. Consideration of the specific needs and characteristics of each sector is crucial when contemplating such a shift.Top of Form