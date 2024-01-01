Fakhar Zaman Reveals His New Batting Position for T20I Series Against New Zealand

Pakistan’s opening batter, Fakhar Zaman, has expressed his satisfaction with a change in his batting position for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand, set to begin on January 12 in Auckland.

During a conversation with the media in Lahore, Fakhar mentioned that there is good competition among the players in the team for batting positions, and he stressed how important it is for the team to get better.

Fakhar said, “Competition is necessary for any team. It’s good that six players are available for one spot in the team. I have always opened for the team but as per the situation, I have been instructed to play one down or two down, because as you know Babar and Rizwan have been performing (well) as openers.”

The 33-year-old revealed that the coach and team captain want him to bat lower in the lineup, which is different from his usual position as the opening batsman

He added, “The coach and captain have asked me to play one down or two down and I am happy with that.”

Fakhar Zaman has performed brilliantly in the past for the Pakistan team with his destructive batting. He has played 76 T20Is for Pakistan, scoring 1433 runs, with his best knock coming against Australia in 2018 when he scored a match-winning 91 runs.

The Green Shirts will tour New Zealand to play a 5-match T20I series, under the helm of Shaheen Afridi. The series is scheduled to start on January 12th, right after the Test series against Australia concludes.