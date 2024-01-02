23 New Government Jobs Now Open in Punjab

The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has advertised 23 posts in various departments of the Punjab government.

The posts advertised include:

One post of cashier (BS-11) in the office of the commissioner, Sargodha Division (BOR).

Two posts of Transport Sub-Inspector (BS-14) in the Punjab Provincial Transport Authority.

20 posts of Accountant (BS-15) in the Punjab Food Authority, Food Department.

Job Duration

It is important to note that individuals for the cashier and accountant positions will be hired on a contract basis for three years. Meanwhile, two individuals will be hired as transport sub-inspectors on a contract basis for five years.

Qualifications

Cashier: Graduate (2nd Division) from a recognized university.

Transport Sub-Inspector: B.A (2nd Division) from a recognized university.

Accountant: B.A /B.Com (2nd Division) with three years’ experience as an accountant.

Last Date

The last date for submitting an online application is January 15, 2024.

For more information, please visit the PPSC website at www.ppsc.gop.pk. You can also check out the PPSC advertisement below.