Agha Steel to Resume Normal Operations in 10 Days

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 2, 2024 | 12:45 pm

Agha Steel Industries Limited (PSX: AGHA) will commence operational production tentatively in 10 working days after an isolated incident occurred at its plant site, the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

“An isolated incident occurred at our plant site in the low-voltage electric control room (ECR), which also affected two LT transformers. The situation has been effectively managed and contained, and no major damage is being reported. However, during this incident, two team members, Abid Hussain Soomro and Jamil Shaheen, sacrificed their lives while saving others. Agha Steel pledges unwaveringly to support their families and take responsibility for the well-being of their dependents,” the stock filing stated.

It also said, “For us, this incident is more emotionally tragic and beyond any compensation; however, we also feel that it is our responsibility to communicate to the TRE members that Agha Steel will commence operational production tentatively in 10 working days”.

The company assured that there was no safety lapse.

>