Canada to Launch Longer Remote Work Visa for Freelancers and Digital Nomads

In response to the shifting landscape of the labor market, Canada is planning to introduce a remote work visa for freelancers and digital nomads this year which lasts more than 6 months.

The country hopes to attract international talent through this program, allowing them to live in the country while working remotely.

Under the program, digital nomads will be provided with a designated visa. Such individuals, capable of working from anywhere in Canada, would be categorized as independent contractors.

This move aligns with the prevailing global trend where countries are addressing challenges in finding qualified workers by simplifying processes and promoting remote work.

Previously, Canada was allowing digital nomads to stay in the country for six months on tourist visas. In a bid to attract foreign workers and to expand the size of its workforce, the government is currently formulating a comprehensive “tech talent strategy”.

According to Isabelle Dubois, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada spokesman, they anticipate that “some digital nomads will opt to stay in Canada, contributing their skills to employers here.”

Furthermore, Canada is working to establish a framework to attract highly skilled IT professionals accustomed to remote work. It will allow entrepreneurs to apply for extended work licenses, potentially lasting for three years.

Further information regarding this will be shared by the Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Office in the next few months.

In a recent analysis conducted by the MBO Partners, Americans identifying as digital nomads have significantly increased to 17.3 million, making up approximately 11% of the workforce.

This reflects an increasing trend toward freelancing and remote work, which is expected to continue over the upcoming years.