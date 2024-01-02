Here’s How Much Honda, Yamaha and Suzuki Bike Prices Increased in 2023

By Arsalan Khattak and Haamiz Ahmed

Bike prices witnessed a significant surge in 2023, with companies blaming the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. However, even when the exchange rate was consistent in the latter half of the year, companies like Yamaha didn’t spare their customers and increased prices without citing any reason.

Just to put things in perspective, and to give you a taste of things to come, the most expensive mainstream motorcycle right now is the Suzuki GR 150, which costs Rs. 547,000.

This bike also saw the biggest price increase in 2023, with its cost rising by Rs. 162,000 between January and December last year.

Without further ado, here’s how much bike prices have increased in 2023.

Honda Bike Prices in 2023

The prices of CD 70 and CD 70 Dream went up by PKR 36,400 and PKR 39,000 in the last 12 months. Meanwhile, the people’s favorite CG 125 costs Rs. 234,900, up from Rs. 185,900 in January 2023. Its price has increased by Rs. 49,000 over the past year.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Honda bike price increases in 2023:

Model January 2023 Price (PKR) December 2023 Price (PKR) Price Difference (PKR) CD 70 121,500 157,900 +36,400 CD 70 Dream 129,900 168,900 +39,000 Pridor 161,900 208,900 +47,000 CG 125 185,900 234,900 +49,000 CG 125 Special Edition 219,500 282,900 +63,400 CB 125 F 283,900 390,900 +107,000 CB 150 F 353,900 493,900 +140,000 CB 150 F SE 357,900 497,900 +140,000

Suzuki Bikes Prices in 2023

Not to be left behind by the competition, Suzuki also massively increased motorcycle prices in 2023. GD 110S and GS 150’s prices have increased by a huge Rs. 108,000 and Rs. 116,000. They now cost Rs. 352,000 and Rs. 382,000 respectively.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Suzuki bike price increases in 2023:

Model January 2023 Price (PKR) December 2023 Price (PKR) Price Difference (PKR) GD 110S 244,000 352,000 +108,000 GS 150 266,000 382,000 +116,000 GSX 125 359,000 499,000 +140,000 GR 150 385,000 547,000 +162,000

Yamaha Bikes Prices in 2023

Yamaha announced its first price increase of 2023 for all motorcycles in February, with a price hike of up to Rs. 3,500. The company concluded the year with another price hike in December.

YB 125Z, currently the most affordable bike in Yamaha’s range, now costs an eye-watering Rs. 396,000. It cost Rs. 305,500 back in January 2023. YBR 125 and 125G now cost Rs. 435,500 and Rs. 471,000 (Rs. 474,400 for the Matte Gray color) respectively. Their prices increased by Rs. 99,500 and Rs. 121,500 respectively over the past year.

Here’s a detailed breakdown of Yamaha bike price increases in 2023: