Nothing Phone 2 to Get Cheaper Model Soon

A recent listing has surfaced for an upcoming Nothing phone with the A142 model number. Additionally, Nothing’s X.com bio now hints at an imminent product launch this week, likely unveiling the speculated Nothing Phone 2a.

As for the Phone 2a’s specifications, details remain scarce, but preliminary information points to a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, dual cameras, and the distinctive Glyph interface on the rear panel – a characteristic feature of Nothing devices.

The nomenclature implies that the Phone 2a will be a more budget-friendly option compared to the current €600/$600 Nothing Phone 2. While specific details are yet to emerge, further information on Nothing’s latest launch is anticipated in the coming days.

As for the regular Nothing Phone 2, it is powered by the flagship-grade Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, meaning we can expect to see a budget-friendly SoC in the Nothing Phone 2a. This is because the camera setup on the Nothing Phone 2 is already not flagship-grade with a lack of zoom cameras, so we are expecting to see cost-cutting in other aspects.

The camera setup includes two 50MP shooters, one as a primary camera and the other as an ultrawide lens. Battery capacity is 4,700 mAh with support for 45W wired charging, and 15W wireless charging. The cheaper Nothing Phone 2a will most likely remove wireless charging to cut costs.

Nothing Phone 2 launched in July this year, which could mean that the company is going for a 6-month launch timeline for its smartphones. Going by this roadmap, next year’s Nothing Phone 3 could launch in July and a cheaper variant could roll out in December 2024.

As for this month’s launch event, there may be some wearables and accessories featured as well, but there is no official information on that just yet.