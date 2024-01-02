Pakistan Olympic Association Amends Constitution to Increase Retirement Age

The tenure and retirement age of the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) office bearers were extended after crucial amendments made in the constitution.

A special meeting of the POA was convened in which the amendments were made to extend the tenure of the current management till 2024 Paris Olympics.

The retirement age of the office bearers was 70 years, but now it has been extended to to 75 years.

According to sources, a provision allows the association to hold its elections in the same year (till December 31st) when Olympics Games are held after four years.

The source added that the extension of the retirement age to 75 years is a violation of the article 3.3 of International Olympic Committee (IOC) which restricts the retirement age to 70 years.

Secretary General POA, Khalid Mehmood, confirmed: “Yes, we have extended the holding of elections till this year’s Olympics Games with the approval from the IOC while the retirement age of the office bearers has also been extended till 75 years.”

Critics have started to call this a violation of the law, as the guidelines don’t follow the one’s laid down by IOC.