Petroleum Sales Decrease By 7% in December 2023

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 2, 2024 | 11:25 am

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

Pakistan recorded monthly OMC sales of 1.24 million tons down by 7 percent year-on-year (YoY) and 10 percent month-on-month (MoM) in December 2023.

Ex-Furnace Oil (FO) sales clocked in at 0.08 million tons in December 2023, down 36 percent YoY and 4 percent MoM.

1HFY24 oil sales arrived at 7.68 million tons, falling by 15 percent YoY.

ALSO READ

High-Speed Diesel (HSD) sales reached 510,000 tons in December 2023, down by 2 percent YoY and 21 percent MoM.

MS sales have also declined by 8 percent YoY but arrived at the same level compared to November 2023.

Among listed entities, Pakistan State Oil (PSO) sales for December 2023 declined by 5 percent YoY and 17 percent MoM to 600,000 tons.

Shell Pakistan (SHEL) sales declined by 18 percent YoY and 2 percent MoM to 90,000 tons. Conversely, Attock Petroleum (APL) sales increased by 6 percent YoY but showed a sharp decrease of 16 percent on an MoM basis to 30,000 tons.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Saheefa Jabbar Hops on a Viral TikTok Dance Trend
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>