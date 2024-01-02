UAE Flight Tickets to Get a Massive 50% Price Reduction Soon

Airfare rates in the UAE are expected to decrease substantially after mid-January 2024. This anticipated reduction, which could be as much as 50-60%, is particularly relevant for routes with high traffic, including destinations like the UK, major European cities, South Asia, the Philippines, and even longer routes like the US.

According to Malou Prado, CEO of MPQ Travel and Tourism, the most significant fare reductions will be seen on long-haul routes from the UAE, following the peak winter travel demand.

The current high demand for flights into Dubai, especially from large tour groups, has led to exceptionally high airfares, making it challenging for UAE-based travelers to book last-minute flights. However, this trend is expected to change, with substantial fare drops anticipated across the globe.

For instance, economy class fares from London Heathrow to Dubai International are set to decrease from Dh5,135 to Dh2,410. Similarly, return economy class rates from New York to Dubai will drop to Dh3,519 from Dh6,487, and fares from San Francisco to Dubai will be around Dh5,943, down from Dh7,600.

Despite the current high ticket rates, which are over 25-50% higher than those in September and early October, the upcoming period is expected to offer more budget-friendly options.

Afi Ahmed, Chairman of Smart Travels, notes that the low fare phase could last until around March 10, attributed to reduced travel demand from families with school-going children and business travelers. This period is seen as an optimal time for budget-conscious travelers to visit the UAE.

The demand for travel is expected to remain high in the UAE and globally, with Carlo Olejniczak, Vice-President and Managing Director for Booking.com in Europe, Middle East, and Africa, noting strong growth in bookings for the first quarter of the year. The International Air Travel Association (IATA) forecasts that around 4.7 billion people will travel in 2024, surpassing the pre-pandemic level of 4.5 billion in 2019.

Via: Gulf News