Wasim Akram Makes a Shocking Statement When Comparing IPL to PSL

Legendary Pakistani fast bowler and the ‘Sultan of Swing’ Wasim Akram, has shared his perspective on the discussion about the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL), stating that he considers the IPL to be the more prominent T20 league.

During a recent media interaction, Wasim Akram was asked to compare IPL and PSL. In response, Akram stated that PSL is like Pakistan’s own mini-IPL.

He said, “IPL. I have worked in both. You can’t compare the two, IPL is huge. PSL is huge in Pakistan, no doubt; it’s like the mini-IPL of Pakistan.”

Wasim a prominent figure in the cricket world with connections in both India and Pakistan, tactfully avoided picking sides when it comes to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Karachi Kings.

He appreciates the talent and competitive spirit in both cricket leagues, acknowledging the fever of cricket in both countries.

Looking ahead to IPL 2024, it is expected to kick off on 29 March and run until the end of May.

The recent IPL 2024 auction was a fierce battle, and the Kolkata Knight Riders made headlines by securing the services of Australia’s premier fast bowler Mitchell Starc for a whopping Rs 24.75 crore.

Starc, known for his outstanding performance in the ODI World Cup in India, became the talk of the town with his eye-popping price tag. This move undoubtedly added an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming IPL season.