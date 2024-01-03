Here’s Why Usman Khawaja Sides With Players Who Don’t Put Their Country First

Aussie batter, Usman Khawaja, put his weight behind cricketers opting to play in various T20 franchise leagues around the world instead of their national team.

ALSO READ Andrew Symond’s Son Joins Pakistan Cricket Team for Training Session

Khawaja explained: “If I was a player from another nation and getting paid ok to play international cricket, but I’m getting paid a truckload more to play T20 cricket, I’m sorry but I’m going to be playing the T20 cricket.”

The Aussie southpaw was referring to the players who come from countries who don’t have a financially strong cricket board.

Players have started to refuse annual central contracts, rather opting to play in weeks-long T20 leagues.

Khawaja added: “I love playing for my country, but it is also a case of looking after your family, doing things right.”

Islamabad-born Khawaja reiterated that every cricketer loves to play for their country, but it should be kept in mind that every individual has a family to feed and grow, so their priorities should be considered.

ALSO READ David Warner’s Backpack and Baggy Green Stolen Before His Last Test

A recent controversy emerged in Afghanistan, when three national cricketers were refused a ‘No Objection Certificate (NoC)’ for playing in a foreign league.

The Afghanistan board thought that the players value T20 league cricket more than representing the national side.