Prime Minister Allows PCB to Sell PSL 9 Media Rights

Caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, who also acts as the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), has given approval to the PCB to sell the media rights for the ninth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The decision was taken on the request by the PCB that a delay would result in complications of the matter.

A highly-placed source in the Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) said: “Considering the urgency of the matter, the prime minister has allowed selling media rights for the PSL 9.”

Initially, PSL 9 was supposed to start on 8th February 2024, but the General Elections were announced on the same day so the PSL management decided to change the date. According to sources, PSL will now start around mid-February.

A letter addressed to the PCB by the ministry, in December 2023, barred the board from taking any decisions involving financial and contractual implications without the patron’s approval.

After that, the PCB forwarded a separate request to PM Kakar to allow the sale of media rights for the PSL 9.

A similar controversy occurred when the PCB thought of appointing Mohammad Hafeez as the Head Coach of the national team. It was declared that the PCB Management Committee did not have the mandate to make such appointments.