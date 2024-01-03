SSP Tahira Yasub Becomes First Woman AIG in Gilgit-Baltistan Police

In a historic achievement, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tahira Yasub has been given additional charge as the Assistant Inspector General (AIG) in the Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Police Establishment.

After being assigned the new responsibility, she became the first woman to hold this position in the region. The GB police, in a social media post, described her “as one of the most experienced and capable officers within the Gilgit-Baltistan Police Service.”

Furthermore, Tahira Yasub’s extensive administrative expertise spans across various departments, units, and branches within the region’s police force.

Currently serving as Commandant Police Training College Gilgit, SSP Yasub has previously held various other important positions, including the position of AIG Logistics.

Furthermore, in 2011, she became the first woman police officer to be appointed as the Traffic Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP). Tahira Yasub also trained local and UN police for 14 months in Sudan in 2012.

She was promoted to the rank of SSP in 2019 after serving as the first-ever woman Superintendent of Police (SP) in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Yasub holds a degree in international relations from Karakoram International University. Her international experience extends to representing Pakistan in UN peacekeeping missions, highlighting her skills on a global platform.