Arshad Nadeem Sets Eyes on Winning Big in Paris Olympics

Pakistan’s premier javelin thrower, Arshad Nadeem, has his eyes set on the Paris Olympics as he is eager to take part in the world’s biggest event in 2024.

Nadeem is currently injured, but he seems confident about his recovery, saying, “Yes, injury is there and its treatment is also in progress. I hope that by the middle of next month, I will be able to achieve top fitness and In Sha Allah nation will see me in the Paris Olympics.”

While talking to a local news outlet, the javelin star said, “I will get five to six months which will be enough to prepare vigorously for the Olympic Games. It’s my main target as I failed to finish on the victory podium in the Tokyo Olympics.

I am taking care as I want the injury to heal completely so that I do not face any problem during the Olympics. But there is no issue. I can play even despite injury. I also played with injury in the World Championships in Hungary where I won silver medal.

Arshad developed an injury during the 34th National Games in Quetta, in May 2023. He underwent rehabilitation and participated in the World Athletics Championship where he won a silver medal.

Through throwing the javelin over 85 meters, he automatically qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Budapest event.

The tall thrower has started training in his hometown in Mian Channu.

For the last two days, I have been training here in Mian Channu. I run and have also kept equipment at my home for weight training.

He plans to train and rehab at the Punjab Stadium, Lahore, once he departs for the provincial capital on Monday, 08 January 2024.

“I am coming to Lahore on Monday and will start full-fledged rehab and training there In Sha Allah. I also plan to feature in an international event before the Olympics,” Arshad said.

Nadeem is coached by Salman Butt and is the only Asian to throw a javelin further than 90 meters.

The Javelin event at the Paris Olympics will be held at Stade de France, the French football team’s home ground.

The qualifying round will be held on 6 August, while the final will take place on 8 August.