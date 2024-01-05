Pakistan’s Public Debt Jumps Over Rs. 63 Trillion

By ProPK Staff | Published Jan 5, 2024 | 12:37 pm
pakistani currency bundle

📢 For the latest Business news and analysis join ProPakistani's WhatsApp Group now!

The total public debt stock of the federal government increased by 24.4 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis in November 2023 as compared to the same month last year.

According to the monthly data issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the debt stock increased to Rs. 63.39 trillion in November 2023 compared to Rs. 50.96 trillion in November 2022, an increase of Rs. 12.43 trillion.

On a month-on-month basis, the total public debt stock of the federal government increased by 1.5 percent from Rs. 62.483 trillion recorded in October 2023.

ALSO READ

The data shows that the domestic debt of the central government increased by 24.2 percent from Rs. 32.98 trillion in November 2022 to Rs. 40.956 trillion in November 2023.

Out of total domestic debt, the long-term public debt increased from Rs. 26.034 trillion to Rs. 33.206 trillion and the stock of short-term debt increased from Rs. 6.85 trillion to Rs. 7.624 trillion in November 2023.

Follow ProPakistani on Google News & scroll through your favourite content faster!

ProPK Staff

lens

Stephen Hawking’s Name Appears on Jeffrey Epstein List Sparking a Meme-Fest
Read more in lens

proproperty

Marina Sports City and Meinhardt Join Hands to Elevate Development Excellence in West Lahore
Read more in proproperty
Get Alerts

Follow ProPakistani to get latest news and updates.

Follow Us

ProPakistani Community

Join the groups below to get latest news and updates.

Tech & Telecom
Business
Auto
General & Pakistan
Sports
Entertainment
WhatsApp Channel
close
>