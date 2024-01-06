Easypaisa Finally Lets You Unlink Your Account From Unwanted Services

Easypaisa, one of the most popular mobile wallets in Pakistan, has added a convenient feature as part of a new update. The mobile app finally lets you manage your subscribed services, letting you unlink your account from them at all times.

This update should prove to be highly convenient for all Easypaisa users as it would allow them to get rid of unwanted services. This is because services that have been charging money behind the scenes and depleting your wallet money can finally be removed. For instance, you can finally unlink your Easypaisa account with Tapmad or Foodpanda if needed.

Here is what it looks like.

This feature is called “Subscribed Services” and it can be found within the app’s settings. Tapping on it will give you a list of all your subscribed services, all of which can be removed with ease. As shown in the screenshot, you can easily remove a linked account through a button on the right side.

Keep in mind that you may not have the update, in which case we recommend heading over to the Google Play Store and updating manually. Users on iPhones can do so through the Apple App Store.

>