Latest World Test Championship Points Table After Pakistan’s Loss in Third Test

The three-match Test series between Pakistan and Australia has just concluded, with Australia achieving a 3-0 series whitewash over Pakistan.

This victory propels Australia to the top of the table in the latest update of the ICC World Test Championship 2023-2025, overtaking India’s top spot.

ALSO READ Pakistan Give a Heartfelt Sending Off to Retiring David Warner [Video]

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, who recently won the ICC Test Championship 2021-23, dominated the series against Pakistan. Their commanding performance, with the highest percentage of 56.25, placed them at the top of the points table.

ICC World Test Championship Standings 2023-25

POS TEAM PCT (%) PTS P W L D 1 Australia 56.25 26 8 5 2 1 2 India 54.16 42 4 2 1 1 3 Bangladesh 50 12 2 1 1 0 4 New Zealand 50 12 2 1 1 0 5 South Africa 50 12 2 1 1 0 6 Pakistan 36.66 22 4 2 2 0 7 West Indies 16.67 4 2 0 1 1 8 England 15 9 5 2 2 1 9 Sri Lanka 0 0 2 0 2 0

Pakistan, which had only won two Test matches, including a series against Sri Lanka in 2023, was at the top of the World Test Championship table before the Australia series but has now fallen to sixth place.

ALSO READ No Pakistani Nominated Across 9 Categories of ICC Player of the Year Awards

The Green Shirts have played five matches, winning two and losing three, with their points now standing at 36.66, positioning them sixth on the table.

Sri Lanka, at the bottom, has yet to mark a win, followed by England who are in the eighth spot.